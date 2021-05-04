News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two arrested after police block off street following threats

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:50 PM May 4, 2021   
Police were called to Leiston High Street after a man made threats

Police were called to Leiston High Street after a man made threats - Credit: Google Maps

A Suffolk high street had to be closed off while police dealt with a man making threats. 

Officers were called to High Street in Leiston at 12.40pm after a member of the public reported that a man was making threats in a property. 

Police attended and arrested two men. 

The road was cordoned off while the incident was taking place but this cordon has now been lifted.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The pair are being taken into police custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"No-one was hurt in the incident."

