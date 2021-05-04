Two arrested after police block off street following threats
Published: 2:50 PM May 4, 2021
A Suffolk high street had to be closed off while police dealt with a man making threats.
Officers were called to High Street in Leiston at 12.40pm after a member of the public reported that a man was making threats in a property.
Police attended and arrested two men.
The road was cordoned off while the incident was taking place but this cordon has now been lifted.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The pair are being taken into police custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
"No-one was hurt in the incident."
