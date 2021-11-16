News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Fewer disruptions for Christmas travellers on Greater Anglia

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 1:28 PM November 16, 2021
Work at Maryland

Rail passengers in East Anglia have often faced disruption over Christmas periods. - Credit: Network Rail

Travellers from East Anglia should find it easier to reach London by train this Christmas than some years because of limited engineering work.

There will be bus replacements on services between Colchester and Shenfield on December 27 and 28, which are bank holidays, and on Christmas Day and Boxing Day there are no services at all as usual.

But at all other times - until Christmas Eve and from December 29 - there should be normal services. There are also normal services running over the New Year weekend.

Over recent years there have been frequent closures over the entire Christmas and New Year period as Network Rail has used the period when fewer people are travelling by train to carry out engineering work including electrification work and preparing for the Crossrail service.

But this year many passengers should find trips to the capital are much easier.

The four-day closure on the main line through Essex will allow the county council to remove a bridge near Chelmsford as part of a major road improvement in the Boreham area.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’ve got a huge package of work planned this Christmas and New Year that will reduce delays, maintain safety and improve reliability across the rail network and we’ve been able to plan this to keep most of the network open.

Most Read

  1. 1 New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk
  2. 2 'It's a sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best set to close
  3. 3 Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman
  1. 4 Chemical firm released almost 100 litres of disinfectant into Suffolk river
  2. 5 Drones being used in search for missing 36-year-old
  3. 6 Pedestrian dies after collision with lorry on A14
  4. 7 Two Suffolk villages named best to visit by a national newspaper
  5. 8 A14 reopens following serious crash at Exning
  6. 9 Award for affordable homes scheme in village where prices are soaring
  7. 10 Man accused of robbery with imitation pistol at Bury shop

"These works are crucial to keep services running safely and reliably. I’d like to thank our passengers and our line side neighbours for their patience while we carry out this important work.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We know that this year more than ever our customers will be keen to spend Christmas with their loved ones. We will make sure that everyone can complete their journeys, even if part of it is by rail replacement bus.

“We will make sure we keep customers up to date on our website, app and social media – so I’d like to remind people to check before they travel.”

Greater Anglia
Christmas
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex has been placed under harsher coronavirus restrictions (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina battles with Herbie Kane.

Ipswich Town vs Oxford United | Live

Matchday Recap: All-square in goalless clash

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Car on its side in Hargrave, west Suffolk

Man arrested after crash blocks road in west Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Rosery Country House Hotel and Restaurant in Exning

West Suffolk hotel with royal links hits the market for £1.1million

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon