East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Little disruption planned for rail passengers over August bank holiday

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 2:42 PM July 26, 2021   
Greater Anglia bimode train at Peterborough

Trains between Ipswich and Peterborough are likely to be the only services affected by engineering work over the August Bank Holiday. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Network Rail often carries out engineering work over bank holidays because there are fewer people travelling then - but next month's August holiday weekend will be the exception in East Anglia.

The vast majority of trains should be able to operate normally over that weekend - the only closure will be the Newmarket to Ely stretch of line because Network Rail is building a new station at Soham.

That work means there will be no trains between Bury St Edmunds and Ely - causing disruption to Ipswich to Peterborough services - on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, August 29 and 30.

All other routes should be open throughout  the weekend which should be good news for Greater Anglia - more people are stating to take the train, especially for leisure trips, as restrictions on travel have been eased over the last few weeks.


