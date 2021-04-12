News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Rail disruption as London-bound trains terminated at Stratford due to signalling fault

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 7:23 AM April 12, 2021   
Ipswich railway station

Ipswich railway station - Credit: Lucy taylor

Some rail passengers face disruption to journeys this morning after a signalling fault affected all lines at London Liverpool Street station.

Train services running to and from the capital may be cancelled, delayed or revised, according to rail operator Greater Anglia.

The company said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system just outside Liverpool Street station, no trains are currently able to depart from, or arrive into Liverpool Street station.

"Services between Liverpool Street, Southend Victoria, Braintree, Clacton-on Sea, Ipswich and Norwich will be, cancelled, delayed, or starting and terminating at Stratford and Shenfield.

"Specialist Network Rail telecoms engineers are currently on site, investigating the cause of this fault and looking to fix the fault.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on Central line services between Liverpool Street and Stratford.

Most Read

  1. 1 Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge
  2. 2 National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge incident
  3. 3 Woman dies after car collides with tree in Leiston
  1. 4 Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge
  2. 5 Forensic teams at Woodbridge house after 'incident'
  3. 6 Tudor farmhouse with separate annexe is again for sale for £1.275m
  4. 7 Police cordon after man in 20s found outside Ipswich flats dies
  5. 8 Here's what Bristol City boss Pearson said about CEO Ashton being linked to Town
  6. 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 home draw with MK Dons
  7. 10 Suffolk holiday accommodation reaching capacity ahead of re-opening

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dutchman Aad Peters has brought his replica of Noah's Ark to Ipswich docks for three months. Picture

Ipswich Waterfront

Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook with instructions to his players.

Paul Cook's takeover worry and why he cancelled today's pre-match press...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Mark Dorber fears the closure of the Bailey bridge connecting Southwold and Walberswick could impact on his business

Closing coastal footbridge will have 'devastating' impact, pub owner says

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus