Rail disruption as London-bound trains terminated at Stratford due to signalling fault

Published: 7:23 AM April 12, 2021

Some rail passengers face disruption to journeys this morning after a signalling fault affected all lines at London Liverpool Street station.

Train services running to and from the capital may be cancelled, delayed or revised, according to rail operator Greater Anglia.

The company said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system just outside Liverpool Street station, no trains are currently able to depart from, or arrive into Liverpool Street station.

"Services between Liverpool Street, Southend Victoria, Braintree, Clacton-on Sea, Ipswich and Norwich will be, cancelled, delayed, or starting and terminating at Stratford and Shenfield.

"Specialist Network Rail telecoms engineers are currently on site, investigating the cause of this fault and looking to fix the fault.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on Central line services between Liverpool Street and Stratford.