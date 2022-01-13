News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Long queues on A14 as A142 closed after crash

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:40 AM January 13, 2022
Google Maps

The collision occurred on the bridge over the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

The A142 near Newmarket is closed after a crash between two vehicles on the flyover across the A14.

Suffolk police were called to the incident at 8:30am. Ambulance crews were also called to the scene, although no injuries were reported. 

Traffic is queuing on the A142 in both directions, with tailbacks in both the northbound and southbound directions. 

It is currently backed up for almost two miles to the north, with queues extending to the Landwade Road Roundabout. 

To the south, Fordham road is also busy, with the queues extending past Willie Snaith Road Roundabout. 

The A14 is also experiencing congestion, with substantial queues in the westbound carriageway.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
 

