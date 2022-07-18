Lorry stopped on A14 after driving in 'dangerous condition'

This lorry was stopped on the A14 by police at Bury St Edmunds - Credit: NSRAPT

A lorry was stopped on the A14 after it was found to be driving whilst in a "dangerous condition".

According to a tweet from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the lorry was stopped by officers at Bury St Edmunds.

The tweet said: "Having been involved in a collision, the driver thought it would be okay to continue his journey to the Midlands with no offside lamps, indicators and in a dangerous condition."

HGV stopped by #CVU #A14 #BSE. Having been involved in a collision, the driver thought it would be ok to continue his journey to the Midlands with no offside lamps, indicators & in a dangerous condition.

Now awaiting repair. #prohibited #PG9@BuryStEdsPolice #PC1787 #PC1320 pic.twitter.com/8KgXMc1Kvt — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) July 18, 2022

The lorry was stopped and is now awaiting repair.