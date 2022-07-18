Lorry stopped on A14 after driving in 'dangerous condition'
- Credit: NSRAPT
A lorry was stopped on the A14 after it was found to be driving whilst in a "dangerous condition".
According to a tweet from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the lorry was stopped by officers at Bury St Edmunds.
The tweet said: "Having been involved in a collision, the driver thought it would be okay to continue his journey to the Midlands with no offside lamps, indicators and in a dangerous condition."
The lorry was stopped and is now awaiting repair.