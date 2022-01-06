Lorry crashes into lamppost in Stowmarket

A lorry has crashed into a lamppost in a residential street in Stowmarket.

The incident happened in Crown Street, which leads over the River Gipping, shortly after 8.30am today, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman confirmed UK Power Networks was aware of the issue and engineers had been dispatched to the scene.

Both sides of the railway track in Crown Street have been closed, but Greater Anglia has not announced any impact to its services.

