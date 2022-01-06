News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Lorry crashes into lamppost in Stowmarket

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:28 PM January 6, 2022
The crash happened in Crown Street, Stowmarket

The crash happened in Crown Street, Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry has crashed into a lamppost in a residential street in Stowmarket.

The incident happened in Crown Street, which leads over the River Gipping, shortly after 8.30am today, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman confirmed UK Power Networks was aware of the issue and engineers had been dispatched to the scene.

Both sides of the railway track in Crown Street have been closed, but Greater Anglia has not announced any impact to its services.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news. 

Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswic

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town working on permanent Walton deal as potential loan recall looms

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A flock of sheep were chased by a dog onto train tracks where 14 of them died

Farming

14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Police are currently at the scene of a single vehicle crash near the sugar beet factory in Bury St Edmunds

A14

Motorbike crash on A14 roundabout

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal damage in Abbeygate Street

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Shock after New Year's Day attack at high street address in Bury St Edmunds

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon