Lorry driver fails to stop after crash on A12

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:04 PM October 5, 2021   
A lorry driver failed to stop after crash on the A12 near Marks Tey

A lorry driver failed to stop after crash on the A12 near Marks Tey - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a lorry failed to stop following a crash on the A12 this morning. 

Essex Police were called to reports of a collision on the A12, just before the junction with Marks Tey at around 5.50am today, Tuesday, October 5. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The collision is believed to have involved a car and a lorry, but the driver of the lorry did not stop at the scene."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact us on 101, quoting incident 176 of October 5.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

A12 Suffolk News

