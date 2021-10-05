Lorry driver fails to stop after crash on A12

Published: 3:04 PM October 5, 2021

A lorry driver failed to stop after crash on the A12 near Marks Tey - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a lorry failed to stop following a crash on the A12 this morning.

Essex Police were called to reports of a collision on the A12, just before the junction with Marks Tey at around 5.50am today, Tuesday, October 5.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The collision is believed to have involved a car and a lorry, but the driver of the lorry did not stop at the scene."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact us on 101, quoting incident 176 of October 5.

