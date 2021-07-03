News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Lorry recovered after overturning on A140

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 10:37 AM July 3, 2021   
A140 overturned lorry

A stretch of the A140 was closed due to an overturned lorry - Credit: NSRAPT/Twitter

Suffolk Constabulary's commercial vehicle unit and traffic officers assisted at the scene of an overturned lorry on the A140 last night.

The crash happened on a stretch of road at Yaxley, near Eye, shortly after 8pm on Friday evening.

The commercial vehicle unit, launched last November, assisted at the scene with colleagues from Halesworth police station and the roads policing team.

Police said the road was closed for a couple of hours in both directions, between Castleton Way and the B1077 junction, while investigations and recovery took place.

Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) thanked road users for their patience and for finding alternative routes.

Eye News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Langfield and girlfriend Morgan

'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27

Natalie Sadler

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran has sponsored Ipswich Town's kits for the 2021/22 season. 

Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A replica of Noah's Ark arrives at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on 09-November-2019. Picture: Steph

Investigations

Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Historian and author Charlie Haylock explains why a number of Suffolk settlements from years ago have since disappeared

How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus