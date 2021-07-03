Lorry recovered after overturning on A140

Published: 10:37 AM July 3, 2021

A stretch of the A140 was closed due to an overturned lorry - Credit: NSRAPT/Twitter

Suffolk Constabulary's commercial vehicle unit and traffic officers assisted at the scene of an overturned lorry on the A140 last night.

The crash happened on a stretch of road at Yaxley, near Eye, shortly after 8pm on Friday evening.

The commercial vehicle unit, launched last November, assisted at the scene with colleagues from Halesworth police station and the roads policing team.

Police said the road was closed for a couple of hours in both directions, between Castleton Way and the B1077 junction, while investigations and recovery took place.

Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) thanked road users for their patience and for finding alternative routes.