Lorry stopped on A14 found to be nearly four tonnes overweight

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:47 AM September 8, 2022
This lorry was stopped on the A14 at Newmarket

A lorry stopped on the A14 in west Suffolk was found to be nearly four tonnes overweight.

The incident happened this morning, September 8, in Newmarket.

According to police, the vehicle was found to be 3.85 tonnes overweight, equivalent to 51% heavier than legally allowed.

The driver of the vehicle was also found to have no licence to drive 7.5 tonne vehicles.

They also had no insurance.

The vehicle was prohibited by police and the driver was reported for the offences.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

