Police seize lorry on A14 after driver had no licence or insurance

This lorry was seized on the A14 at Woolpit - Credit: NSRAPT

Police have seized a lorry on the A14 after a driver was found to have no valid licence or insurance.

The incident happened on the major Suffolk route at Woolpit, between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds, on Friday.

According to police, the driver was found to have no MOT, valid licence, trailer plater or insurance.

This driver of this vehicle has just been dealt with by #CVU #A14 #Woolpit for the following.

❌ MOT

❌ licence

❌ CPC card

❌ trailer plate

❌ insurance

& 6 tachograph offences

Vehicle seized. Driver reported. @PoliceStow #PC1787 @DVSAEnforcement pic.twitter.com/ejb9VK7Qyo — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 12, 2022

Additionally, the driver has six tachograph offences, which measures driving time, as well as no CPC card.

A Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) card is received after 35 hours of periodic training and must be carried by anyone who drives a lorry professionally.

The lorry was seized and the driver was reported.