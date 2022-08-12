Police seize lorry on A14 after driver had no licence or insurance
Published: 3:34 PM August 12, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
Police have seized a lorry on the A14 after a driver was found to have no valid licence or insurance.
The incident happened on the major Suffolk route at Woolpit, between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds, on Friday.
According to police, the driver was found to have no MOT, valid licence, trailer plater or insurance.
Additionally, the driver has six tachograph offences, which measures driving time, as well as no CPC card.
A Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) card is received after 35 hours of periodic training and must be carried by anyone who drives a lorry professionally.
The lorry was seized and the driver was reported.