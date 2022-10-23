Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 caught travelling in darkness
Published: 10:32 AM October 23, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A lorry carrying a mobile home was stopped on the A14 after police spotted multiple offences.
The incident happened overnight on the major Suffolk road on Saturday, October 22.
According to police, the vehicle was stopped because it had no escort vehicle and was moving during the hours of darkness.
It was also found to have boards that were not spaced correctly and to be travelling without a movement order.
The vehicle was stopped and awaits a movement order.