Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 caught travelling in darkness

A lorry carrying a mobile home was stopped on the A14 after police spotted multiple offences.

The incident happened overnight on the major Suffolk road on Saturday, October 22.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped because it had no escort vehicle and was moving during the hours of darkness.

Vehicle stopped tonight on A14, no escort vehicle, boards not spaced correctly, no movement order, moving during hours of darkness. Parked up and now awaits a movement order after 2 days notice.#pc1880 #pc1888 #pc909 #sc9344 pic.twitter.com/VPuCiCIx9s — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 22, 2022

It was also found to have boards that were not spaced correctly and to be travelling without a movement order.

The vehicle was stopped and awaits a movement order.