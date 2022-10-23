News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 caught travelling in darkness

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:32 AM October 23, 2022
A lorry carrying a mobile home was stopped by police on the A14 in Suffolk

A lorry carrying a mobile home was stopped on the A14 after police spotted multiple offences.

The incident happened overnight on the major Suffolk road on Saturday, October 22.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped because it had no escort vehicle and was moving during the hours of darkness.

It was also found to have boards that were not spaced correctly and to be travelling without a movement order.

The vehicle was stopped and awaits a movement order.

