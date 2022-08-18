Lorry carrying mobile home stopped on A14 in Suffolk for being too wide
Published: 9:14 AM August 18, 2022
A lorry carrying a mobile home has been stopped on the A14 in Suffolk for being too wide.
The incident happened on the major route at Newmarket.
According to police, the load was measured to be 4.25m wide – exceeding the 3.65m width limit in roadworks.
The lorry was also driving without an escort vehicle and driving in rush hour time, which is not permitted.
The driver was reported for three offences and forced to remain stationary until an escort vehicle arrives.