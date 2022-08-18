News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Lorry carrying mobile home stopped on A14 in Suffolk for being too wide

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:14 AM August 18, 2022
This lorry carrying a mobile home was stopped on the A14 at Newmarket this morning

This lorry carrying a mobile home was stopped on the A14 at Newmarket this morning - Credit: NSRAPT

A lorry carrying a mobile home has been stopped on the A14 in Suffolk for being too wide.

The incident happened on the major route at Newmarket.

According to police, the load was measured to be 4.25m wide – exceeding the 3.65m width limit in roadworks.

The lorry was also driving without an escort vehicle and driving in rush hour time, which is not permitted.

The driver was reported for three offences and forced to remain stationary until an escort vehicle arrives.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

A summers day in the seaside village of Walberswick.

Suffolk village named among poshest places to live in UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Lightning

Suffolk Live News

When and where will the thunderstorms hit Suffolk?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Harness scores at Burton Albion.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 win at Burton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A woman aged in her 70s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Thropeness 

Suffolk Live News

Woman in 70s dies in hospital after serious crash in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon