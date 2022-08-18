Lorry carrying mobile home stopped on A14 in Suffolk for being too wide

This lorry carrying a mobile home was stopped on the A14 at Newmarket this morning - Credit: NSRAPT

A lorry carrying a mobile home has been stopped on the A14 in Suffolk for being too wide.

The incident happened on the major route at Newmarket.

According to police, the load was measured to be 4.25m wide – exceeding the 3.65m width limit in roadworks.

4.25m wide load stopped by #CVU #A14 #Newmarket.



1. Contravened 3.65m width limit in roadworks

2. No escort vehicle

3. Running during rush hour times not permitted



Driver reported for 3 offences and parked up until escort arrives. @SuffolkPolice @MildnhallPolice #PC1787 pic.twitter.com/jybj85kNs3 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 18, 2022

