One person taken to hospital after crash near Stowmarket

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:36 PM May 8, 2021   
A person has been taken to hospital after a crash on Lower Road, Buxhall Fen Street - Credit: Archant

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash near Stowmarket. 

Suffolk police were called to the crash in Lower Road, Buxhall Fen Street at around 4.30pm today.

A spokesman for the police said it was "not serious" with one person taken to hospital by East of England Ambulance NHS Trust. 

Three Suffolk Fire teams from Princes Street, Stowmarket, Elmswell also attended to make sure the scene was safe. 

Lower Road was briefly closed to deal with the crash. 

Stowmarket News
West Suffolk News

