East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Major delays on A12 after five vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:14 PM October 20, 2021    Updated: 4:17 PM October 20, 2021
A five vehicle crash is causing delays on the A12

A five vehicle crash is causing delays on the A12 - Credit: Google Maps

There are major delays on the A12 near Marks Tey after a crash involving five vehicles and a lorry fire. 

The crash is causing around seven miles of congestion on the A12. 

National Highways said in a tweet: "Lane two (of two) is closed on the A12 northbound between junction 24 at Kelvedon and junction 25 at Marks Tey due to a reported multi vehicle collision. 

"Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance. 

"Seven miles of congestion on approach leading back to junction 27."

Essex Police has been approached for a comment. 



A12
A12 Suffolk News

