Major delays on A12 after five vehicle crash

Published: 4:14 PM October 20, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM October 20, 2021

A five vehicle crash is causing delays on the A12 - Credit: Google Maps

There are major delays on the A12 near Marks Tey after a crash involving five vehicles and a lorry fire.

The crash is causing around seven miles of congestion on the A12.

National Highways said in a tweet: "Lane two (of two) is closed on the A12 northbound between junction 24 at Kelvedon and junction 25 at Marks Tey due to a reported multi vehicle collision.

Lane 2 (of 2) is closed on the #A12 northbound between J24 #Kelvedon and J25 #MarksTey in #Essex due to a reported multi vehicle collision. Emergency Services including @EssexPoliceUK are in attendance. There is approx. 7 miles of congestion on approach leading back to J22. — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) October 20, 2021

"Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance.

"Seven miles of congestion on approach leading back to junction 27."

A12 Northbound – Blocked at J25 (Marks Tey) due to an accident involving 5 vehicles and a lorry fire. Long delays are expected. pic.twitter.com/sYkF1RJjXG — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) October 20, 2021

Essex Police has been approached for a comment.







