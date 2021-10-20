Major delays on A12 after five vehicle crash
Published: 4:14 PM October 20, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM October 20, 2021
There are major delays on the A12 near Marks Tey after a crash involving five vehicles and a lorry fire.
The crash is causing around seven miles of congestion on the A12.
National Highways said in a tweet: "Lane two (of two) is closed on the A12 northbound between junction 24 at Kelvedon and junction 25 at Marks Tey due to a reported multi vehicle collision.
"Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance.
"Seven miles of congestion on approach leading back to junction 27."
Essex Police has been approached for a comment.
