Motorcyclist in his 70s airlifted to hospital after colliding with tree

Published: 9:53 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 10:01 AM September 27, 2021

A man in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital following a single vehicle crash near Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

A man in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital after suffering potentially serious injuries following a crash near Stowmarket.

A motorbike was travelling on Gislingham Road towards Finningham Road on Saturday, September 25 at about 12.40pm when the bike collided with a large tree.

The rider, aged in his 70s, sustained a possible spinal injury, pelvic fracture and internal bleeding. He was airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital for treatment.

Suffolk police are asking anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the collision or anyone who may have witnessed the collision, to contact them on 101 quoting reference CAD 171 of Saturday September 25.