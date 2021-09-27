News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist in his 70s airlifted to hospital after colliding with tree

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:53 AM September 27, 2021    Updated: 10:01 AM September 27, 2021
An air ambulance has been called to Badwell Road, in Badwell Ash after a serious collision involving

A man in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital following a single vehicle crash near Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

A man in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital after suffering potentially serious injuries following a crash near Stowmarket. 

A motorbike was travelling on Gislingham Road towards Finningham Road on Saturday, September 25 at about 12.40pm when the bike collided with a large tree.

The rider, aged in his 70s, sustained a possible spinal injury, pelvic fracture and internal bleeding. He was airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital for treatment.

Suffolk police are asking anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the collision or anyone who may have witnessed the collision, to contact them on 101 quoting reference CAD 171 of Saturday September 25.

Suffolk Live
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shell has closed some of its UK petrol stations - but Suffolk garages remain open

Suffolk Live

Suffolk petrol stations avoid closure as garages shut nationwide

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Queues forming outside the Asda fuelling station in Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Don't panic buy - warning as queues form at petrol stations

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters at the scene of the garage and bungalow fire in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Suffolk Live | Updated

Blaze spreads from classic car to bungalow next door

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns on the ball at Portman Road against Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday | Live

How it all unfolded: Town grab late point against Owls in bizarre fashion

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon