Man in 40s dies following A12 crash
A man in his 40s has died following a collision on the A12 on Monday morning.
Police were called to reports of a collision on the southbound stretch of the road, between Hatfield Peverel and Boreham, just before 11.50am this morning.
The driver of a blue Honda Jazz, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He died a short time later.
His loved ones have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Two 47-year-old men who were at the scene of the collision – one driving a blue V50 Sport Volvo, and the other a passenger in the vehicle – were arrested at the scene and remain in custody to be interviewed.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We believe the Honda Jazz joined the A12 at the Copdock roundabout in Suffolk, and we are keen to seek out dashcam of this vehicle – and the others involved – driving prior to the collision.
"We would like to thank any drivers who amended their plans or had a longer journey time for their patience today."
If you saw the incident or have any CCTV, dash cam footage you can submit a report online at or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote incident 483 of June 21.
You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.