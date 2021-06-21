News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 40s dies following A12 crash

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:14 PM June 21, 2021   
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A man has died following a collision on the A12 on Monday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man in his 40s has died following a collision on the A12 on Monday morning

Police were called to reports of a collision on the southbound stretch of the road, between Hatfield Peverel and Boreham, just before 11.50am this morning.

The driver of a blue Honda Jazz, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died a short time later.

His loved ones have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Two 47-year-old men who were at the scene of the collision – one driving a blue V50 Sport Volvo, and the other a passenger in the vehicle – were arrested at the scene and remain in custody to be interviewed.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We believe the Honda Jazz joined the A12 at the Copdock roundabout in Suffolk, and we are keen to seek out dashcam of this vehicle – and the others involved – driving prior to the collision.

"We would like to thank any drivers who amended their plans or had a longer journey time for their patience today."

If you saw the incident or have any CCTV, dash cam footage you can submit a report online at or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 483 of June 21.

You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A12
Suffolk Live
Essex News

