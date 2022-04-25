Man arrested after driver in his 40s killed in A134 crash

A man has died following a crash on the A134 near Ingham - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 40s has died following a crash near Ingham.

Police were called to the A134 at 2.50pm today, April 25, following a collision between a lorry and a white Ford Transit Van.

Ambulance and fire crews attended the scene but the driver of the van, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is currently receiving treatment at hospital for minor injuries and will later be taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning.

The A134 remains closed while a collision investigation takes place.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who had broken down or was filling their vehicle with fuel on the A134 between Ingham and Thetford prior to the collision.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have been stuck in traffic as a result of the crash.

Any motorists in the area with a dashcam are asked to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting reference number 24671/22.

You can get in contact via the Suffolk Police website, by emailing sciu@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101.