Man dies after being struck by lorry near A12

A man has died after a crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry on the A120 near Colchester this morning.

Police were called to reports to the crash near the slip road with the A133 in the eastbound carriageway at around 7am.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesman added: "The road is expected to remain closed into this afternoon while investigative work is carried out."

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The eastbound carriageway were closed just after 8.35am as a result of the crash which caused more than six miles of delays.

The westbound carriageway was also closed at 9.15am due to the major accident.

The AA Traffic Map reported that queues were tailing back onto the A12.

A diversion route has been put in place by Highways England.

Eastbound - Follow the hollow triangle symbol

At Crown Interchange take the A1232 into Colchester.

Continue on the A1232 to the double roundabouts and take the A133 to Clacton.

Follow the A133 through Elmstead Market and Frating Green to Weeley.

At Weeley take the B1033 and continue to the B1035 junction.

At the junction turn right and follow the B1035 through Tendring and re-join the A120 At Horsely Cross roundabout.

Westbound - Follow the hollow triangle symbol

At Horsley Cross roundabout take the first exit onto the B1035 and continue through

Tendring to the junction with the B1033.

Tendring to the junction with the B1033. Turn right onto the B1033, at Weeley continue in the A133.

At the A133 roundabout take the second exit follow the A133 through Frating Green

and Elmstead Market to Colchester.

and Elmstead Market to Colchester. At Colchester continue on the A133 to the double roundabout with the A1232.

At the roundabout follow the A1232 for Ipswich and re-join the A120 at Crown

Interchange

If you have any information or dashcam footage that may help us, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 185 of 15 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

