Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash

Breaking

Police attend the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 near Elmswell - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Elmswell this morning, January 19.

Police were called to the scene at 11.40am after reports of a crash between a van and a lorry on the A1088 near the roundabout before the A14.

Police, fire, the ambulance service and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service attended the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry sustained minor injuries.

The road remains closed until 8.22pm.

Suffolk police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles and the manner of driving before the collision, or has dash-camera footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 102 of January 19.

You can also contact the police via 101, or by emailing sciu@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.