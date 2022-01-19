News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:50 PM January 19, 2022
Updated: 9:00 PM January 19, 2022
Police attend the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 near Elmswell. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Police attend the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 near Elmswell - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Elmswell this morning, January 19.

Police were called to the scene at 11.40am after reports of a crash between a van and a lorry on the A1088 near the roundabout before the A14.

Police, fire, the ambulance service and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service attended the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry sustained minor injuries.

The road remains closed until 8.22pm. 

Suffolk police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles and the manner of driving before the collision, or has dash-camera footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 102 of January 19.

Most Read

  1. 1 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business
  2. 2 Push for 4 day work week in Suffolk after company's profits soar 200%
  3. 3 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening
  1. 4 When loans go permanent: Town's hits and misses when keeping hired hands full-time
  2. 5 'Incredible' Downes tipped 'to play at the very top'
  3. 6 Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash
  4. 7 Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk
  5. 8 'We thought he could be someone special' - Comolli on McKenna's start in coaching
  6. 9 Meet the man who has documented the entire history of a Suffolk village
  7. 10 Man dies following single vehicle crash near Ipswich

You can also contact the police via 101, or by emailing sciu@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving three lorries near Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Halesworth is one of the Suffolk towns to go through changes in the last decade

Nostalgia

How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City's Aden Flint attempts an overhead shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Opinion

Eight centre-backs Ipswich Town could turn to this month

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Brook in Great Cornard has won the CAMRA pub of the month award. Landlord Simon Hearst with bar

Suffolk landlord 'over the moon' to be named pub of the month

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon