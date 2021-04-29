Published: 4:29 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 4:41 PM April 29, 2021

A man in his 80s has died following a serious collision on the A143 this morning.

Police were called to the junction of the road with the B1113 Finningham Road in Rickinghall shortly after 10am following reports of a collision between a black Ford Focus and a grey Toyota Corolla.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue, an ambulance and air ambulance were also in attendance and despite the efforts by a member of public and paramedics, the driver of the Toyota Corrolla – a man aged in his 80s – was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later at the scene

The driver of the Ford Focus, a man aged in his 50s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital.

Road closures were put in place while an investigation was carried out. The closures were lifted at around 4pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicles involved shortly before the incident.

The incident is the eighth fatal collision in Suffolk this year and the fourth fatal collision this month.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving along the road immediately prior to the collision with a dash-cam, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 77 of 29 April 2021.

