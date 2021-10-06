News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man suffers life-changing injuries in three car crash on A143

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:29 PM October 6, 2021   
A man suffered serious injuries in a BMW, Land Rover and Citroen crash on the A143 south of Bury St Edmunds

A man is in hospital with suspected life-changing injuries after a three car crash on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called shortly after 5.30am on Wednesday after a BMW, Citroën and Land Rover collided outside Rede Hall Farm Park.

The road was closed between Chedburgh and Whepstead as police, fire crews and the ambulance service were called to the scene.

Engineers from UK Power Networks were also called as a pole was damaged in the incident.

A Suffolk police spokesman later confirmed that a man had been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

His injuries are believed to be life-changing, the spokesman added.

The A143 remains closed as the vehicles are recovered after the crash.

