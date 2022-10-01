76-year-old man in hospital after tractor and car crash on A14
- Credit: Google Maps
A 76-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A14 this morning.
Emergency services were called at about 8.10am today, October 1, to the eastbound carriageway at junction 50, Creeting St Peter, after reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Both carriageways were initially closed, but westbound has since reopened.
The eastbound carriageway remains closed and is not expected to reopen for some time, Suffolk police said.
Four appliances from Suffolk Fire & Rescue were sent to the scene from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Debenham and Needham Market.
An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said: “Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the air ambulance were sent to reports of a road traffic collision on the A14 around 8am this morning.
"One patient, a male aged 76, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital by road.”
The extent of his injuries is not yet known.
The following diversion route has been put in place:
- Exit the A14 eastbound at J50 (Cedars)
- Follow the A1120 through Stowupland, Forward Green and Earl Stonham to the junction with the A140.
- At the junction turn right and continue on the A140.
- Re-join the A14 eastbound carriageway at J51 (Beacon Hill)