76-year-old man in hospital after tractor and car crash on A14

A 76-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A14 this morning.

Emergency services were called at about 8.10am today, October 1, to the eastbound carriageway at junction 50, Creeting St Peter, after reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Both carriageways were initially closed, but westbound has since reopened.

All lanes are now OPEN on the #A14 westbound carriageway between J50 - J51 following the recovery of the vehicles involved in the earlier collision. The eastbound remains CLOSED whilst @SuffolkPolice complete recovery works of the vehicle involved in the other accident. pic.twitter.com/i6MZgso37l — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) October 1, 2022

The eastbound carriageway remains closed and is not expected to reopen for some time, Suffolk police said.

Four appliances from Suffolk Fire & Rescue were sent to the scene from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Debenham and Needham Market.

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said: “Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the air ambulance were sent to reports of a road traffic collision on the A14 around 8am this morning.

"One patient, a male aged 76, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital by road.”

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The following diversion route has been put in place: