Man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following collision

Published: 3:44 PM March 3, 2021

The collision happened on the B1113 at Badley, near Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following a collision between two vehicles on the B1113 near Stowmarket.

The collision happened shortly after 1pm in Needham Road in Badley.

Four appliances from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene, along with the ambulance service and a volunteer critical care team from the emergency medical charity Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

Fire crews from Ipswich's Princes Street, Needham Market, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds stations recovered the motorists from their vehicles.

Paramedics and the SARS team treated a man at the scene after he suffered a serious leg injury following the collision.

He was sedated and taken by land ambulance to hospital.

Another man was also taken to hospital after being treated at the scene for chest injuries.

The road was partially blocked for several hours following the collision, causing delays for motorists.