Man in 20s in a serious condition after car crashes into ditch
- Credit: Google Maps
A man in his 20s has suffered serious injuries after a crash near a west Suffolk village.
Police were called to Barrow shortly after 9.10pm on Sunday, October 17, following reports of a crash involving a Black Seat Leon.
The sole occupant and driver was driving along Barrow Hill road when the vehicle left the road and ended up in a ditch.
Police, fire crews, the ambulance service and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended the scene and the man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital via ambulance after he suffered serious injuries.
The man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
You may also want to watch:
A full road closure was put in place while officers carried out investigations into the crash.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park
- 2 Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout
- 3 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
- 4 Portsmouth 0-4 Ipswich Town: Blues deliver Cook's biggest win as boss
- 5 Former Suffolk school leaders found guilty of professional misconduct
- 6 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
- 7 'Our most complete performance of the season' - Cook on 4-0 win at Portsmouth
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 win at Pompey
- 9 The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week
- 10 'Managers don't get enough credit' - Walton delighted as Town deliver big win for boss Cook at Pompey
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference: CAD 334 of October 17 2021.