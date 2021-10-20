Man in 20s in a serious condition after car crashes into ditch

Published: 4:07 PM October 20, 2021

A man has sustained serious injuries after a crash in Barrow Hill Road - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s has suffered serious injuries after a crash near a west Suffolk village.

Police were called to Barrow shortly after 9.10pm on Sunday, October 17, following reports of a crash involving a Black Seat Leon.

The sole occupant and driver was driving along Barrow Hill road when the vehicle left the road and ended up in a ditch.

Police, fire crews, the ambulance service and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended the scene and the man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital via ambulance after he suffered serious injuries.

The man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A full road closure was put in place while officers carried out investigations into the crash.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference: CAD 334 of October 17 2021.