Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Clacton crash

Updated

Clacton Road in Manningtree is blocked due to a two vehicle crash - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash in Clacton.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Clacton Road at around 10.45am this morning.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The driver of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not considered life changing or life threatening."

They also confirmed that the road remains closed near the junction with new road and motorists are being advised to avoid the area where possible.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

