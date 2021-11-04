News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Clacton crash



Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:19 PM November 4, 2021
Updated: 2:02 PM November 4, 2021
The crash happened on a north Suffolk road on Wednesday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Clacton Road in Manningtree is blocked due to a two vehicle crash - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash in Clacton. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in Clacton Road at around 10.45am this morning.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The driver of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not considered life changing or life threatening."

They also confirmed that the road remains closed near the junction with new road and motorists are being advised to avoid the area where possible. 

Manningtree News

