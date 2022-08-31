News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of road near Bury St Edmunds closed after oil slick following crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:13 PM August 31, 2022
Part of Marham Parkway is closed following a crash near Bury St Edmunds

Part of Marham Parkway is closed following a crash near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Part of a road near Bury St Edmunds is closed as a result of oil slick following a single-vehicle crash.

Police were called to Martin Reed Walk just after 6.45pm on Wednesday (August 31) following reports of a crash.

In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team confirmed Marham Parkway from the direction of the A14 Westley interchange into Bury St Edmunds to Mildenhall Road is closed.

Drivers have been urged to divert via Tut Hill, Fornham, or take Junction 43.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed there were no injuries but a crew remains at the scene.

