Part of road near Bury St Edmunds closed after oil slick following crash

Part of a road near Bury St Edmunds is closed as a result of oil slick following a single-vehicle crash.

Police were called to Martin Reed Walk just after 6.45pm on Wednesday (August 31) following reports of a crash.

In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team confirmed Marham Parkway from the direction of the A14 Westley interchange into Bury St Edmunds to Mildenhall Road is closed.

There is a temporary ROAD CLOSURE on Marham Parkway from the direction of #A14 Westley interchange into #BuryStEdmunds to Mildenhall Road due to oil slick after RTC. This will be in place until the ‘unadopted road’ is treated. Please divert via Tut Hill, Fornham or take J43. — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 31, 2022

Drivers have been urged to divert via Tut Hill, Fornham, or take Junction 43.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed there were no injuries but a crew remains at the scene.