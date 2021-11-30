News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closure as Anglian Water conduct work in Woodbridge town centre

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:27 AM November 30, 2021
Theatre Road, on Market Hill in Woodbridge is closed while Anglian water install a new water connection 

Theatre Road, on Market Hill in Woodbridge is closed while Anglian water install a new water connection

A major road in the centre of Woodbridge is closed while Anglian Water carry out works. 

Theatre Street, on Market Hill, is closed while the water company make a new connection to the mains supply. 

This work is due to be completed by December 1. 

People hoping to enter the town centre from the A12 should avoid the exit on the roundabout near Dobbies garden centre.

Instead, traffic is being diverted along Woods Lane and Melton Hill. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
 

A12
Woodbridge News

