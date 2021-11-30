Road closure as Anglian Water conduct work in Woodbridge town centre

Theatre Road, on Market Hill in Woodbridge is closed while Anglian water install a new water connection - Credit: Google Maps

A major road in the centre of Woodbridge is closed while Anglian Water carry out works.

Theatre Street, on Market Hill, is closed while the water company make a new connection to the mains supply.

This work is due to be completed by December 1.

People hoping to enter the town centre from the A12 should avoid the exit on the roundabout near Dobbies garden centre.

Instead, traffic is being diverted along Woods Lane and Melton Hill.

