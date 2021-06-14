Published: 2:47 PM June 14, 2021

Police are appealing for information from anyone who saw a collision on the A12 - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Did you see a collision involving a grey Volkswagen Golf on the A12 between Marks Tey and Stanway?

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident on May 31 to get in touch.

The car left the road between 12.55pm and 1.10pm, just before the off slip-road at Junction 26 on the northbound carriageway.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

They particularly want to speak the driver of a blue or grey HGV which they believe was in the area at the time.

If you have any information, you can submit a report online or use the Live Chat'button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Please quote incident 522 of 31 May.

You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.