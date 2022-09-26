MP brands bus firm 'a joke' after west Suffolk services axed

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has branded a transport company 'a joke' after they axed bus services and then proposed a summit to 'identify new transport solutions'. - Credit: House of Commons/Archant

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has branded Stagecoach 'a joke' after they axed bus services and then proposed a summit to 'identify new transport solutions'.

Last week, Stagecoach announced that, as of Sunday, October 30, a total of 18 routes will be withdrawn from service.

This includes the 11/X11 route, Cambridge - Newmarket - Bury St Edmunds, and the 12 route, Cambridge - Newmarket - Ely.

Following the decision, the firm called for a "rural connectivity summit to identify new transport solutions across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire to help protect the future of local communities".

Mr Hancock said: "[Last week], Stagecoach announced proposals to cut vital bus services linking Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds with Cambridge.

"[Now], they have called for a 'rural connectivity summit to identify new transport solutions across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire to help protect the future of local communities.'

"Is this a joke? They can start by reversing the proposed cuts."

Mr Hancock spoke with Stagecoach East managing director Darren Roe on Friday morning to discuss his concerns.

He added: "Stagecoach has assured me they will go away and look at it. I am also working with the Council and others to find alternative companies who can run the service.

"I will not let this go, particularly given the government has provided funding and this proposal was made out of the blue and with no consultation."