A131 in Sudbury closed after cyclist crash

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:25 PM May 9, 2022
Updated: 5:27 PM May 9, 2022
Melford Road in Sudbury is closed between Priory Road and Wood Hall Road following a serious cycle accident

Melford Road in Sudbury is closed between Priory Road and Wood Hall Road following a serious cycle acccident - Credit: Google Maps

The A131 through Sudbury has been closed as emergency services were called to a crash involving a cyclist.

Police were called to Melford Road at 4.25pm, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

The ambulance service and the air ambulance also attended the incident. 

A man is thought to have been injured, though the extent of these injuries is currently unclear. 

Melford Road is currently closed between Priory Road and Woodhall Road.

According to the AA traffic map, this is causing substantial disruptions throughout Sudbury. 

In a tweet, Suffolk police said: "Melford Road, Sudbury closed between Priory Road and Woodhall Road. Unable to advise at this time how long it will be closed."

