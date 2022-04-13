Melton level crossing closed blocking traffic from the Wilford Peninsula

A busy level crossing in Melton is closed - Credit: Google Maps

The level crossing at Melton on the East Suffolk rail line is currently closed.

This is affecting road traffic travelling to and from the Wilford Peninsula and Woodbridge.

A diversion is currently in place taking traffic through the villages of Bromeswell and Ufford to reach Yarmouth Road back into Melton or the A12.

Network Rail has been asked for comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

