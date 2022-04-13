News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Melton level crossing closed blocking traffic from the Wilford Peninsula

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:09 AM April 13, 2022
A busy level crossing in Melton is closed

A busy level crossing in Melton is closed - Credit: Google Maps

The level crossing at Melton on the East Suffolk rail line is currently closed.

This is affecting road traffic travelling to and from the Wilford Peninsula and Woodbridge.

A diversion is currently in place taking traffic through the villages of Bromeswell and Ufford to reach Yarmouth Road back into Melton or the A12.

Network Rail has been asked for comment. 

Suffolk Highways
Woodbridge News

