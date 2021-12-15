Fire crews work to free person trapped after crash near Mendlesham
- Credit: Google Maps
Firefighters are working to rescue one person who is trapped in a vehicle after a crash near Mendlesham.
Emergency services were called to the crash in Mendlesham Road, Cotton just after 3.15pm today.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were currently working to rescue one person from their vehicle.
Fire crews from Princes Street, Stowmarket, Elmswell and Ixworth are currently in attendance.
The extent of any injuries and the number of cars involved is not yet known.
Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 Six arrested and pub stripped of licence after police crackdown
- 2 Seven confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk with over 400 more suspected
- 3 Town team news ahead of Barrow FA Cup replay
- 4 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
- 5 Husband killed wife before taking his own life, coroner concludes
- 6 Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'
- 7 Terrestrial TV, the FA Cup and Ipswich Town... hold on tight folks
- 8 'They'll need to go back to basics' - Butcher on Town manager search
- 9 Half-brothers dodged £360,000 VAT bill after lying about car sales income
- 10 Lack of PCR tests available in Suffolk