Fire crews work to free person trapped after crash near Mendlesham

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:49 PM December 15, 2021
Four fire engines have been called to a crash near Mendlesham this afternoon 

Four fire engines have been called to a crash near Mendlesham this afternoon - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters are working to rescue one person who is trapped in a vehicle after a crash near Mendlesham.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Mendlesham Road, Cotton just after 3.15pm today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were currently working to rescue one person from their vehicle.

Fire crews from Princes Street, Stowmarket, Elmswell and Ixworth are currently in attendance.

The extent of any injuries and the number of cars involved is not yet known. 

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

