Mercedes left wrecked after crashing into hedges
Published: 7:31 AM November 25, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
A Mercedes motorist has avoided serious injuries after crashing their vehicle into a hedge row near Bury St Edmunds.
Police in the town shared a picture of the destroyed vehicle on a recovery lorry on Twitter on Wednesday evening.
Officers said the driver was "very lucky" to be left unhurt following the crash, after the vehicle ploughed into the hedges and narrowly missed some trees.
Bury St Edmunds police said the road the Mercedes was driving on was greasy, covered with fallen leaves and damp.
