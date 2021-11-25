Mercedes left wrecked after crashing into hedges

Police posted a picture of the Mercedes on Twitter after the crash near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

A Mercedes motorist has avoided serious injuries after crashing their vehicle into a hedge row near Bury St Edmunds.

Police in the town shared a picture of the destroyed vehicle on a recovery lorry on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The driver of this vehicle is very lucky to have not sustained serious injury or worse, having crashed into a hedge row and narrowly missing some very large trees. The roads are greasy with fallen leaves and dampness! Please #drivetoarrive #fatal4 #PC700 #PS252 pic.twitter.com/2U72U5WDmX — Bury St Edmunds Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) November 24, 2021

Officers said the driver was "very lucky" to be left unhurt following the crash, after the vehicle ploughed into the hedges and narrowly missed some trees.

Bury St Edmunds police said the road the Mercedes was driving on was greasy, covered with fallen leaves and damp.

