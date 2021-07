Published: 9:08 AM July 5, 2021

Mill Hill, at the junction with Duddery Hill, in Haverhill - Credit: Google Street View

Part of a road in Haverhill has been closed after a two-car crash.

The incident happened in Mill Hill, at the junction with Duddery Hill, just before 8.15am today (Monday, July 5).

An ambulance attended the scene but no serious injuries have been reported.