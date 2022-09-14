Motorbike rider dies following crash in town centre

A man has died following a crash in High Street, Harwich - Credit: Google Maps

A motorbike rider has died following a crash in a coastal town.

Emergency services were called at about 5.55pm on Tuesday, September 13, to High Street, Harwich, after reports of a crash involving a motorbike.

The rider, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he later died.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out.

Anyone who has any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 910 of September 13.