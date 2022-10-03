Motorcyclist suffers broken ribs and collarbone in hit-and-run crash

The crash happened in Pods Lane in Rayne, near Braintree - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was left with a broken collarbone and ribs as a car failed to stop at the scene of a crash in a rural road.

The incident happened shortly before 11am on Sunday, September 11 in Pods Lane in Rayne, near Braintree.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car, described as a silver hatchback.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the motorcyclist was left with a broken collarbone and broken ribs after the incident.

The car failed to stop at the scene and police are appealing to locate the driver.

Officers are also appealing for anyone with dashcam, CCTV or other footage of the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 406 of September 11.