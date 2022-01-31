Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on the A12 at Darsham

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on the A12 at Darsham yesterday - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A motorcyclist remains in critical condition following a crash on the A12 in Darsham.

Officers were called to the incident just before 3pm yesterday (January 30) following reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in critical condition.

The crash occurred at the A12 junction with The Street and involved a red Honda CBR 600 motorcycle and a blue Toyota Aygo.

Both vehicles were traveling in the northbound direction.

Suffolk police closed the road while an investigation took place and the vehicles were recovered. It was reopened at 10.25pm.

Police are asking for any witnesses to the collision to contact them, and for motorists driving in the area at the time to check dashcam footage they may have taken.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 and quote reference: 6245/22