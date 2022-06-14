News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crash with lorry off A14

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:14 PM June 14, 2022
A motorcylist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a lorry near the A14 outside Stowmarket

A motorcylist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a lorry near the A14 outside Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has suffered potentially serious injuries after a crash with a lorry on a road off the A14.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Tot Hill near Stowmarket at about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

A motorcycle and a lorry collided at the roundabout which merges with junction 49 of the A14, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds having suffered potentially serious injuries, according to a police spokesman.

The road was closed whilst the vehicle was removed but has now reopened.

The crash comes follows another serious crash on the A14 in the early hours of Tuesday, where a driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Suffolk Live News
A14
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

A former care home has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Frinton-on-Sea

Essex Live News

Former care home destroyed in suspected arson attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A home in Hadleigh has been left badly damaged after a fire ripped through the semi-detached house

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Home left badly damaged after fire ripped through property

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell Pub in Bury is featured in the new publication from CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale),

Pubs

Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst celebrates with the National League play off final trophy after duri

Football

Hurst linked with former Town player after Grimsby promotion

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon