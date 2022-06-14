Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crash with lorry off A14

A motorcylist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a lorry near the A14 outside Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has suffered potentially serious injuries after a crash with a lorry on a road off the A14.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Tot Hill near Stowmarket at about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

A motorcycle and a lorry collided at the roundabout which merges with junction 49 of the A14, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds having suffered potentially serious injuries, according to a police spokesman.

The road was closed whilst the vehicle was removed but has now reopened.

The crash comes follows another serious crash on the A14 in the early hours of Tuesday, where a driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.