Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist injured after crash with car near east Suffolk golf club

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:43 PM August 23, 2022
A motorcyclist has been injured after a crash involving a car near Woodbridge Golf Club.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Orford Road, Melton, just after 4pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said ambulance crews are also at the scene of the crash. 

He said the motorcyclist has suffered leg injuries but the extent is not yet clear. 

The spokesman was not able to confirm if the road has been closed at this time but there is heavy traffic in the area, according to the AA traffic map.

Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

