Motorcyclist injured after crash in busy Suffolk road
Published: 1:37 PM August 9, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A motorcyclist has been injured after a crash in a busy Suffolk road.
Emergency services were called to the A145 London Road near M & H Plastics in Beccles at 12.35pm today, August 9.
According to Suffolk police, the crash involved a motorbike and a car.
Paramedics are in attendance and the motorcyclist's injuries are not thought to be life changing.
The road has been closed while emergency services remain on the scene.