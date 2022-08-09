News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorcyclist injured after crash in busy Suffolk road

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:37 PM August 9, 2022
London Road is closed following a crash

London Road is closed following a crash - Credit: Suffolk police

A motorcyclist has been injured after a crash in a busy Suffolk road.

Emergency services were called to the A145 London Road near M & H Plastics in Beccles at 12.35pm today, August 9.

According to Suffolk police, the crash involved a motorbike and a car.

Paramedics are in attendance and the motorcyclist's injuries are not thought to be life changing.

The road has been closed while emergency services remain on the scene.

