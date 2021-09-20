News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A14 crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:55 AM September 20, 2021    Updated: 9:02 AM September 20, 2021
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries in a crash on the A14

A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries in a crash on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A14 last night.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway between Bury St Edmunds and Blackthorpe just after 10.20pm last night to reports of a single vehicle collision.

The man riding the motorbike was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. 

The eastbound carriageway was closed for several hours while a collision investigation took place and the vehicle was recovered.

The road then reopened at 7.40am this morning.  

Suffolk Live
A14 Suffolk News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teddy Bishop will be part of the Lincoln side facing Ipswich Town this weekend

Football | Interview

Bishop on his 'brutal' Ipswich exit and why he's loving life at Lincoln

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A12 between Stanway and Lexden Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Suffolk Live

A14 blocked after three vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Susie Medland of Munchies in Aldeburgh, which has been named Suffolk's best café

Hospitality Day

Your favourite pub, restaurant, café and hotel in Suffolk revealed

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon