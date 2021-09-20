Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A14 crash
Published: 8:55 AM September 20, 2021 Updated: 9:02 AM September 20, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A14 last night.
Police were called to the eastbound carriageway between Bury St Edmunds and Blackthorpe just after 10.20pm last night to reports of a single vehicle collision.
The man riding the motorbike was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
The eastbound carriageway was closed for several hours while a collision investigation took place and the vehicle was recovered.
The road then reopened at 7.40am this morning.