Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Hadleigh crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:43 PM April 12, 2022
The junction between the A1071 and Coram Street near Hadleigh, Suffolk

The junction between the A1071 and Coram Street near Hadleigh, Suffolk - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Hadleigh.

Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the A1071 in Hadleigh. The crash was at 3.40pm today, April 12.

The road remains closed as of 6.30pm while emergency services deal with the scene.

Police, ambulance and an air ambulance have been at the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A1071 and Coram Street.

Traffic seems to be coping well, though some queues are forming around the scene.

