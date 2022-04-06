Museum staff direct traffic after Mercedes badly damaged on Suffolk road

A Mercedes was seriously damaged following a crash in Flixton - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A Mercedes car crashed on a road near Flixton yesterday, sustaining significant damage.

The incident occurred on the B1062, just outside of the Suffolk and Norfolk Aviation Museum, near the town of Bungay.

PC Stordy, the Safer Neighbourhood Team officer for Eye, responded to the crash.

In addition to the police, staff from the nearby aviation museum were enlisted to help direct traffic.

Staff from the Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum helped to direct traffic - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Halesworth police put a tweet up following the incident, thanking the museum staff, saying: "Thank you to staff from Norfolk & Suffolk Aviation Museum who assisted with traffic control, including John Hale.

"Always good to know we can rely on the public to help us keep people safe."

