News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Museum staff direct traffic after Mercedes badly damaged on Suffolk road

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:01 PM April 6, 2022
 A Mercedes was seriously damaged following a crash in Flixton

A Mercedes was seriously damaged following a crash in Flixton - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A Mercedes car crashed on a road near Flixton yesterday, sustaining significant damage.

The incident occurred on the B1062, just outside of the Suffolk and Norfolk Aviation Museum, near the town of Bungay. 

PC Stordy, the Safer Neighbourhood Team officer for Eye, responded to the crash.

In addition to the police, staff from the nearby aviation museum were enlisted to help direct traffic.

Staff from the Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum helped to direct traffic

Staff from the Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum helped to direct traffic - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Halesworth police put a tweet up following the incident, thanking the museum staff, saying: "Thank you to staff from Norfolk & Suffolk Aviation Museum who assisted with traffic control, including John Hale.

"Always good to know we can rely on the public to help us keep people safe."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Constabulary
Bungay News

Don't Miss

Luke has been missing for more than a week

Suffolk Live News

Police 'extremely concerned' for man who has not been seen for a week

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Mark Thomas of Emmett's Store in Peasenhall and Phillip Schofield's favourite Suffolk black bacon Pi

Suffolk Live News

Top TV chef visits east Suffolk butchers famed for its bacon

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Jim Rowbotham is planning to host live bands at the Old Chequers at Friston.

Pubs

New landlord pledges a change of tune for pub

Dominic Bareham

person
monty bunn

Obituary

Obituary: 'Lovable rogue' who touched the hearts of everyone he met dies

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon