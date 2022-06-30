Road under 'most bashed bridge' reopens after crash as barriers installed

New barriers have been installed under the railway bridge in Needham Market - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The road under the railway bridge in Needham Market has reopened after a safety barrier was damaged in a crash earlier this month.

Suffolk Highways has confirmed works on the the B1078 Coddenham Road were completed on Wednesday.

B1078 Coddenham Road, #NeedhamMarket railway bridge update - works to repair the damaged safety barriers are near completion. Whilst onsite our teams have also reset a gully that had sunk below road level.



Once all works are complete, the closure will be removed.

The road was closed on Friday, June 17 after one of the safety barriers was struck by a vehicle.

Work being done at the bridge after it was struck - Credit: Suffolk Highways

It was later announced the road would be shut while contractors installed a new barrier for pedestrians on one side of the road.

In November last year, Network Rail said the bridge had been struck a total of 19 times in the last 12 months – making it the 'most bashed' bridge in Britain.

The incidents cost about £41,000 in rail delays and cancellations.