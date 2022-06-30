News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road under 'most bashed bridge' reopens after crash as barriers installed

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:19 AM June 30, 2022
New barriers have been installed under the railway bridge in Needham Market

New barriers have been installed under the railway bridge in Needham Market - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The road under the railway bridge in Needham Market has reopened after a safety barrier was damaged in a crash earlier this month.

Suffolk Highways has confirmed works on the the B1078 Coddenham Road were completed on Wednesday.

The road was closed on Friday, June 17 after one of the safety barriers was struck by a vehicle.

Rail services have been disrupted after a vehicle hit the rail bridge at Needham Market

Work being done at the bridge after it was struck - Credit: Suffolk Highways

It was later announced the road would be shut while contractors installed a new barrier for pedestrians on one side of the road.

In November last year, Network Rail said the bridge had been struck a total of 19 times in the last 12 months – making it the 'most bashed' bridge in Britain.

The incidents cost about £41,000 in rail delays and cancellations.

