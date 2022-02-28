Rail services resume after vehicle hits Needham Market bridge

Updated

Train services have been disrupted after a vehicle hit a railway bridge in Needham Market - Credit: Archant

Rail services in Suffolk have resumed after being disrupted following a vehicle striking a bridge in Needham Market.

Engineers from Network Rail were called to the incident which is currently affecting services between Stowmarket and Ipswich.

Recent data from Network Rail revealed that the railway bridge is the most bashed in the whole of Britain.

In a tweet Greater Anglia initially said: "Services travelling between Stowmarket and Ipswich will be affected.

Due to a vehicle striking a bridge at #NeedhamMarket services are being disrupted.



Services travelling between Stowmarket and Ipswich will be affected.

Currently no train movements are allowed between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Network Rail engineers are on route to the location. — GA Regional (@ga_regional) February 28, 2022

"Currently no train movements are allowed between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

"Network Rail engineers are on route to the location."

However, the disruption caused by the vehicle striking the bridge has now ended.

✅ Disruption caused by a vehicle striking a bridge at #NeedhamMarket has now ended. — GA Regional (@ga_regional) February 28, 2022

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.