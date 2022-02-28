News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Rail services resume after vehicle hits Needham Market bridge

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:13 AM February 28, 2022
Updated: 10:35 AM February 28, 2022
EADT - John HowardTraffic chaos at Needham Market Bridge.Lorries are being directede off the

Train services have been disrupted after a vehicle hit a railway bridge in Needham Market - Credit: Archant

Rail services in Suffolk have resumed after being disrupted following a vehicle striking a bridge in Needham Market. 

Engineers from Network Rail were called to the incident which is currently affecting services between Stowmarket and Ipswich. 

Recent data from Network Rail revealed that the railway bridge is the most bashed in the whole of Britain

In a tweet Greater Anglia initially said: "Services travelling between Stowmarket and Ipswich will be affected.

"Currently no train movements are allowed between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

"Network Rail engineers are on route to the location."

However, the disruption caused by the vehicle striking the bridge has now ended. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Greater Anglia
Needham Market News

Don't Miss

Brendan Padfield, owner at the Unruly Pig in Bromswell

Suffolk pub's Sunday roast named among best in the country

Tom Swindles

person
Beach-goers enjoy the sun on a warm summer day in Southwold

East Suffolk Council

Holiday homes to be restricted at Suffolk resort

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne is tackled during the first half at Morecambe.

Morecambe vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Blues held by Shrimps

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The USAF's refuelling tanker, the KC-135 Stratotanker takes off during the European Tanker Symposium

Suffolk Live News

Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon