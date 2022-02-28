Updated
Rail services resume after vehicle hits Needham Market bridge
- Credit: Archant
Rail services in Suffolk have resumed after being disrupted following a vehicle striking a bridge in Needham Market.
Engineers from Network Rail were called to the incident which is currently affecting services between Stowmarket and Ipswich.
Recent data from Network Rail revealed that the railway bridge is the most bashed in the whole of Britain.
In a tweet Greater Anglia initially said: "Services travelling between Stowmarket and Ipswich will be affected.
"Currently no train movements are allowed between Ipswich and Stowmarket.
"Network Rail engineers are on route to the location."
However, the disruption caused by the vehicle striking the bridge has now ended.
