News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Person airlifted to hospital after crash leaves car on its roof in Stowmarket

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:24 PM July 30, 2022
Updated: 2:45 PM July 30, 2022
A person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Stowmarket

A person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Stowmarket - Credit: Contributed

A person has been airlifted to hospital after a crash left a car on its roof in Stowmarket.

Emergency services were called to Needham Road in the mid-Suffolk town at about 1pm on Saturday.

Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended the scene.

The air ambulance arrived on the scene

The air ambulance arrived on the scene - Credit: Contributed

A spokesman for the fire service said one person had been airlifted to hospital.

The road is currently blocked in both directions.

The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known.


Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. arrives at Royal Air

Updated

F-22s land at RAF Lakenheath before joining NATO's European 'Air Shield'

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
The fire broke out in a field in Stowupland, near Stowmarket

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in mid Suffolk field

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Pictures taken from the scene of the fire in Groton

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk field left scorched after huge fire breaks out

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks and fairground

Bonfire Night

Future in doubt for one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays

Dolly Carter

person