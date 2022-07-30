Person airlifted to hospital after crash leaves car on its roof in Stowmarket

A person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Stowmarket - Credit: Contributed

A person has been airlifted to hospital after a crash left a car on its roof in Stowmarket.

Emergency services were called to Needham Road in the mid-Suffolk town at about 1pm on Saturday.

Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended the scene.

The air ambulance arrived on the scene - Credit: Contributed

A spokesman for the fire service said one person had been airlifted to hospital.

The road is currently blocked in both directions.

The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known.



