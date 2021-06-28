News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays minimised as rail works completed

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:46 PM June 28, 2021   
Works have been carried out at the Wassicks level crossing

Works have been carried out at the Wassicks level crossing - Credit: Google Maps

Essential track works near Haughley junction and on the Wherry Lines have been completed by Network Rail.

The completion comes after Network Rail began essential renewal works across Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire last month – notably at the Wassicks level crossing, the Wherry Lines and on the Oulton Broad swing bridge.

The works, which have also included resignalling work, the replacement of wheel timbers and ballast renewals across the region, have caused delays over recent weeks.

Undertaking the work however helps to ensure trains run safely and minimise future delays to passenger and freight services.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We understand how frustrating it is when journeys are delayed and that’s why we’ve completed this programme of upgrades and renewals across the rail network over the last two months.

You may also want to watch:

"This work is essential to keep services running safely and reliably and aims to prevent delays caused by infrastructure faults."

