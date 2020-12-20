Published: 11:00 AM December 20, 2020

Network Rail is spending millions of pounds to try to get rid of graffiti on rail lines - including parts of its East Anglian network.

It is part of a national campaign backed by the Department for Transport to improve the appearance of the railway in order to attract more passengers back on to the nation's trains.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “The clean-up will improve the look and feel of the rail network and I hope this will help to restore confidence as we work to welcome passengers back to travelling by train. Our goal is to make sure that everyone travelling by train feels safe and comfortable to do so.”

Chris Heaton-Harris MP, rail minister, said: “We’ve been clear that the blight of graffiti on our railways must be tackled, and I am delighted to see Network Rail focused on dealing with the problem.”



