Network Rail completes weekend maintenance in East Anglia

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 6:03 PM June 1, 2021   
Intercity train

The weekend work should improve reliability on the main line to London. - Credit: Nick Strugnell/Greater Anglia

Network Rail has completed its scheduled Bank Holiday weekend work on the main line between Ipswich and Norwich.

Track renewal works have been completed north of Haughley junction.

Work also took place for the Soham station development near Newmarket. The new station is expected to open for passengers at the end of the year, served by Greater Anglia’s Ipswich-Peterborough service.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’ve completed works as part of our track renewals programme over the Bank Holiday weekend to improve reliability across the region.

“Our programme continues at weekends in June and passengers are advised to check how their journey might be affected before they travel. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while this work takes place.”

Suffolk

